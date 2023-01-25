Poollotto.finance (PLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $35.80 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Poollotto.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00013549 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded down 2% against the dollar. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $35.80 million and $25,414.34 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00399641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,374.65 or 0.28051856 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00597241 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

