Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.46.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $244.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $30,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

