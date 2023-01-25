Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.76 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001865 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.76 million and $189,763.07 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00196381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,312,685 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

