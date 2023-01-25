Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.44 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $81.44 million and approximately $205,033.17 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00195384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00070569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,307,725 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

