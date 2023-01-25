Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 52,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

