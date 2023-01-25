Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,944 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. 3,403,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,870,649. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

