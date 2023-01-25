Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Holdings Trimmed by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

PBAXU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

