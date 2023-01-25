Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $107.01. 2,351,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,050. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

