Phillips 66 (PSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $107.01. 2,351,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,050. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

