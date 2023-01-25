Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.