Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after buying an additional 1,003,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

