Persistence Price Down 0.3% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $93.07 million and approximately $301,092.67 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00403055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.94 or 0.28292195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00580162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 162,854,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,354,365 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

