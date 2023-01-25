PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,255 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $373,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.41. 308,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.02. The company has a market cap of $234.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

