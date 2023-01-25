Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.12. 3,989,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,200,816. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.