Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $87.49. 78,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,041. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

