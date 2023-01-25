Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.37. 31,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,232. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.93.

