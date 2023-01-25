Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,706 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 978,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 701,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 686,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,391. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

