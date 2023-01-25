Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.11. 1,434,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,936,120. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.