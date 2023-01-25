Pathward Financial (CASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.10-$5.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $5.10-5.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.55 million. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pathward Financial stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,022. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

