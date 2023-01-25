Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59.

Institutional Trading of Park National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Park National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

