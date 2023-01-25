Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Down 2.6%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.59. Approximately 1,133,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,692,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,388.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 508,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 473,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

