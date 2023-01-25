Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.92. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 222,330 shares traded.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 169.74% and a negative net margin of 1,713.72%. Equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

