Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.92. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 222,330 shares traded.
Palatin Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 169.74% and a negative net margin of 1,713.72%. Equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.