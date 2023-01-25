PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,633,194.26 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,633,194.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 1,572,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,283. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after buying an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,894 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,153,000 after acquiring an additional 86,831 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.