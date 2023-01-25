PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PACW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,104. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.
PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp
In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
About PacWest Bancorp
PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.
