Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

PKG stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

