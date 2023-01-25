Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPBI traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $535,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

