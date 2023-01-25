Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $476.91 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $476.91 million and $20.25 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

