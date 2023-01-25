Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.6 %

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,759. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $121.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

