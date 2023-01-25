Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.99

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 32137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 23.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 13.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

