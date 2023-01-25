Ontology (ONT) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.98 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $173.21 million and $15.98 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.74 or 0.06845413 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00076520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00028242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00056784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.