Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $172.05 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.67 or 0.06846774 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00074655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024322 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

