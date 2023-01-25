Ontology Gas Achieves Market Cap of $93.48 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $93.48 million and $8.93 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,353,071 tokens. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

