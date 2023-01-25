ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.96 on February 14th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.955 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

ONEOK has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

OKE stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 102.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

