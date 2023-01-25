ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.06-4.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

