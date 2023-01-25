OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $193.06 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $193.06 million and $72.94 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00074585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00055005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024213 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000200 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

