Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $320.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $333.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

