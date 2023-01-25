OKB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.34 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $8.76 billion and approximately $24.34 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for $35.53 or 0.00156366 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

