OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 121,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.15.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

