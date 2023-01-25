NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Boosted by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 3.5% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned approximately 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $86,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,113 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $171.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

