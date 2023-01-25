NXM (NXM) Price Tops $48.65

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One NXM token can now be bought for $48.65 or 0.00214925 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $320.77 million and $81,240.83 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018601 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.50812869 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $86,003.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

