NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Cut by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $471.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

