Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

