Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 0.6 %

LON SAA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 168 ($2.08). 94,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.82. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 127.20 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 227 ($2.81). The company has a market capitalization of £205.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3,360.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74.

Insider Transactions at M&C Saatchi

In related news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($86,665.84).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

