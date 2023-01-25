NULS Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

