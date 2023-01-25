NuCypher Market Capitalization Hits $123.38 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $123.38 million and approximately $115.36 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

