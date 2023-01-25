Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,409 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Nucor worth $147,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Nucor Increases Dividend

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.89.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.