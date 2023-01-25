NOV (NYSE:NOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.47

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 2871869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 780.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.