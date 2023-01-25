Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 24.18%.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 442,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at $371,432.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy B. Fannin sold 24,480 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $363,038.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,046 shares in the company, valued at $371,432.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $869,836 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 35.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

