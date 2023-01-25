North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share by the investment trust on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 3,789.04 ($46.91) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,552.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,522.83. The company has a market capitalization of £516.41 million and a P/E ratio of 857.15. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3,125 ($38.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,440 ($54.97).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

