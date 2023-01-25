Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Trading Down 5.3%

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $240.17 and last traded at $242.22. Approximately 1,732,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,236,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

