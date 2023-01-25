Norfolk Southern (NSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $255.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,722,000 after buying an additional 112,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,671,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 283,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

